Coco Gauff defeats Andreeva to reach US Open semi with Rybakina

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff saved two match points in rallying to defeat reigning French Open champion Mirra Andreeva 2-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 in a US Open quarter-final on Wednesday.

Fourth-ranked Gauff, a 22-year-old American and two-time Grand Slam winner, advanced to Thursday's semi-finals, where she will face Kazakh star Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina will jump to world number one in next week's rankings after beating Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

"Elena is the new world number one," Gauff said. "It's going to be a tough match. These are the moments you live for."

Rybakina has a 1-1 career record against Gauff, winning a semi-final last month in Canada after Gauff won their only other meeting in Canada in 2022.

Current world number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and third-ranked American Jessica Pegula will meet in the other semi-final.

Gauff won all five prior meetings with Andreeva, including a victory on the way to the 2023 US Open title and another in this year's Rome quarter-finals.