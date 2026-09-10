Sports Ministry modifies Act for IOA, EC members can be 15 plus one

CHENNAI: The National Sports Board (NSB) and the National Sports Tribunal (NST), the two governance arms of the sports ministry that was mandated through the National Sports Governance Act 2025, are yet to be formed. As pointed out by this daily, numerous legal issues could arise as a number of National Sports Federations (NSF) including the Indian Olympic Association have to conduct the elections by end of this year. This has led to a unique situation where the sports ministry had to invoke its discretionary powers to make changes in provisions of the Act.

The IOA will have 16 voting members in the executive committee, one more than the National Sports Governance Act 2025 mandates. This was formalized through an official gazette on Wednesday wherein the sports ministry invoked its discretionary powers to modify provisions in the Act. This newspaper had already reported on the day of the Special General Meeting that the number of EC members would be 15 elected ones and one International Olympic Committee member from India (Nita Ambani) all of them with voting rights. Initially, the IOA were mulling whether to cap the numbers in the EC to 14 plus one but the IOC has said that the number should remain unchanged – that is 15 plus one.

This daily has already pointed out multiple times in the past that there would be issues when NSFs are primarily guided by international charters and statutes. This is the first case. According to the ministry, it has received communication from the IOA that in compliance with the requirements of the Act, the Draft amended Constitution was sent to the IOC for their comments and they said that the EC members be kept unchanged. “The IOC has specifically recommended that the number of the Executive Council Members to be kept unchanged and shall remain independent of the number of IOC Member(s) in India,” the Gazette notification said.

“This would mean that besides the IOC Member(s), the Executive Council comprises of 15 (fifteen) members. The IOA has sought grant of exemption, relaxations and/or issuing such clarifications as may be necessary and permissible under Sections 34 and 37 of the Act, to enable the IOA to comply with the applicable requirements of the Olympic Charter and IOC Regulations while continuing to adhere to the governance principles and other requirements of the Act.”