Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey: India demolish Pakistan 19-0 to storm into semifinals

CHENNAI: India scored five goals in the first quarter, added another five in the next before netting three and six goals respectively in the last two quarters to demolish Pakistan 19-0 in the Women's Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China on Thursday.

India dominated from start to finish, producing a relentless attacking display to register one of the biggest wins of the tournament. India scored 19 goals, earned 18 penalty corners and one penalty stroke, while Pakistan were unable to register a goal, penalty corner or penalty stroke. India will face the winners of Korea and Malaysia in the semifinal on Saturday.

India won two penalty corners within the opening five minutes, although they were unable to convert either opportunity. Their sustained pressure soon paid off when they found the back of the net in the sixth minute, only for the goal to be disallowed following a referral. India continued to press and were awarded another penalty corner a minute later. Puja Sahoo made no mistake this time, converting in the seventh minute to give India a 1-0 lead.

India quickly doubled their advantage when Roshni Aind scored a field goal in the ninth minute. India's fourth penalty corner of the quarter resulted in another goal, with Tanushree Kadu scoring through a deflection in the 11th minute to make it 3-0. Pakistan conceded a foul inside the circle, resulting in a penalty stroke. Sukhveer Kaur calmly converted from the spot in the 13th minute.

India added another goal almost immediately, with Sanika Mane finding the back of the net with a field goal to make it 5-0 after first quarter. Madhu Sidar scored a field goal in the 16th minute before Geeta Yadav added another two minutes later to swell India's lead to 7-0. Sanika scored again in the 23rd minute to complete her brace.

Tanuja Toppo then registered her first goal of the match in the 25th minute. India continued to win penalty corners and eventually converted another in the 27th minute, with Pooja Malik finding the target to make it 10-0 before the half-time break.

They showed no signs of slowing down as three minutes into the third quarter, another penalty corner resulted in a goal when Purnima Yadav scored through a deflection to make it 11-0. India earned another penalty corner soon after, and Madhu found the target again in the 39th minute with a deflection. Supriya then converted another penalty corner in the 40th minute to take India's tally to 13-0. Krishna Sharma scored her first goal of the tournament with a field goal in the 48th minute.

A minute later, Pooja completed her brace. She was on target once more in the 51st minute, completing her hat-trick. India earned another penalty corner in the 54th minute, and Supriya stepped up to convert it, completing her brace. Binima Dhan then scored her first goal of the match with a field goal in the 55th minute. Roshni completed her brace in the 60th minute to round off the scoring at 19-0.