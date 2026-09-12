Divyanshi is in a better state of mind now: Coach of wushu player who dropped from Asiad team

CHENNAI: Wushu player Divyanshi Choudhary had made dark confessions in a self-posted video after she was removed from the Asian Games wushu team on medical grounds in the eleventh hour. As reported by The New Indian Express on Friday, the tough decision had shattered the Kota girl, who's just 18. It goes without saying the sanda player's video message — where she spoke about feeling helpless — was a harrowing view for her parents/coaches. As of late on Saturday, Divyanshi, who's with the team in NS NIS Patiala, seems to be in a much better state of mind.

After learning about Divyanshi's disturbed state, her father Sunil Kumar Sunda had caught the first train from Kota to travel to Delhi. Having reached the capital city on Saturday morning, it is learnt that he had a meeting with sports minister Mansukh L Mandaviya, who tried to hear out concerns related to Divyanshi. Divyanshi's coach Ashok Gautam said that Member of Parliament, Om Birla, had helped arrange the meeting in the afternoon. "Her father spoke to the sports minister. He tried to explain to him about the extent of the injury. He told him that the injury is quite a lot and that could amplify," Ashok said.

The minister also gave assurances to Divyanshi's father that he will ask the WAI to take care of the expenses that will be required for her treatment. He also asked him to prepare her for key tournaments next year. The Kota-based coach said that Sunil is now expected to reach Patiala in the wee hours on Sunday.

When asked about Divyanshi's state at the moment, the coach said she is doing better now. "Father had spoken to her and told her not to do unnecessary things and remain in peace. She was at peace. The coach also gave him assurances that she is doing alright. There's nothing to worry about. I also spoke with coach Amit Pal, he said that she's fine."

The last-minute decision to drop the teenager was a huge call that raised quite a few eyebrows. The Wushu Association of India (WAI) released a clarification statement — explaining the reasons behind her removal from Asiad squad, on Saturday. The WAI said that Divyanshi 'was found to have a partial high-grade ACL tear with large effusion' by an Orthopaedic doctor and a medical officer on review of her MRI which was conducted on August 23 at Manipal Hospital under the supervision of two physios.

"The risks of participating in competition and training in her current condition were explained to her and she was advised activity modification, rehabilitation exercises and regular follow-up, and to refrain from competitive/full training until recovery. Further, surgery was also advised by the doctors," the statement — enclosed with her medical records — noted.

With Divyanshi out of contention for Asiad, Naorem Roshibina Devi, a two-time medallist in the Asian Games, will be representing the country in the women's 60 kg sanda category. Though she was down the pecking order in the national ranking, it is learnt that she was preferred ahead of two others because of her experience.