India women win Jr Asia Cup hockey for third time in a row; qualify for World Cup

CHENNAI: Sanika Chandrakant Mane's goal in the 17th minute proved decisive as India women defeated hosts China 1-0 in the final of the AHF Junior Asia Cup and lifted the trophy for the third consecutive time in Moqi on Sunday. The win also helped India qualify for the junior women's hockey World Cup. Hockey India, the governing body of the sport in the country, announced a prize of Rs 3 lakh for each player and Rs 1.5 lakh for every member of the support staff after the title triumph.

As the contest began, China enjoyed greater possession and tried to put the defending champions under pressure. India, however, managed to negotiate the first quarter without conceding any goal. They also beefed up their defence in the meantime to thwart Chinese attacks. Two minutes into the second quarter, Sanika showed excellent awareness and intelligent off-the-ball movement to sneak in behind a Chinese defender and position herself just five metres from goal. She got her stick to a long slap-push into the Chinese circle and produced a deft deflection that beat goalkeeper Xu Mengjiao to put India ahead.

The hosts then came close to restoring parity when they earned the only penalty corner of the match. However, their direct effort was ruled out after the ball entered the goal above the permitted height of the backboard, much to the relief of the Indian contingent and the disappointment of the home crowd. India then came close to doubling their lead just two minutes before half-time when captain Khaidem Shileima Chanu found space for a shot on target, but the Chinese goalkeeper reacted sharply to palm the effort away.

India went into the break with a 1-0 lead but China resumed with renewed intent and came close to an equaliser seven minutes into the third quarter. A well-worked move saw a Chinese attacker overlap from the baseline before sending a dangerous cut-back into the area in front of goal, but India's defence read the danger perfectly and intercepted the pass before it could reach its intended target.

The final quarter turned into a test of India's defensive resolve. The defending champions stayed disciplined, compact and alert around their circle, closing down spaces and repeatedly frustrating the hosts' attacking moves.

China pressed for the equaliser in the closing stages, but India held their shape and defended their slender advantage with composure to seal a memorable 1-0 victory and lift the trophy.

India finished the tournament unbeaten. After topping the Elite Pool with three wins and a draw, they thrashed South Korea 5-1 in the semi-finals before edging China 1-0 in the final to successfully defend their title and become three-time champions.