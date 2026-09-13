Tanvi Patri captures U17 title at Badminton Asia Junior Championships

CHENNAI: Fifteen-year-old Tanvi Patri secured the girls' singles U17 title at the Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Junior Championships after rallying to beat fellow Indian Shaina Manimuthu in the summit match in Chengdu (China).

The teenager from Odisha, who trains at the Centre for Badminton Excellence in Bengaluru, recorded a 11-15, 15-10, 15-12 victory over Shaina.

Patri, who won her first international title at the Pontianak International Challenge and clinched the All India Junior U19 Badminton Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru earlier this year, has now added a continental U17 crown to her 2024 U15 Asian title.

After receiving a first-round bye, Tanvi, who has trained in China in the past, opened her campaign by surviving a three-game battle against China's Zhou Jing Li 18-16, 12-15, 15-13.

The second seed followed that up with a 15-9, 15-12 success over Japan's Shizuku Kashio before producing a dominant 15-8, 15-8 display against China's Lin Heng Men in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Tanvi maintained her composure in a tense decider to overcome China's Yu Ying Gui 15-9, 11-15, 15-11.

Tanvi's win keeps the U17 girls' singles trophy in Indian hands for the second straight year, following Diksha Sudhakar's win in 2025. Manimuthu, who captured the U15 Asian title last year, secured a well-deserved silver medal.