Asian Games: India's Sepaktakraw teams seeking kick & top service

CHENNAI: Sepaktakraw in India is enjoying a good phase from 2025. After winning a slew of events (seven medals in ISTAF World Cup 2025 in Bihar and gold in men’s quadrant event in Asian Championships this year), India made their first significant attempt to crack the duopoly held by traditional powerhouses Malaysia and Thailand. In August’s Thai King’s Cup – an event equal to the sport’s world championship – the quadrant team put on a spirited fight in their 15-9, 9-15, 9-15 loss to Thailand in the semifinals. With that bronze medal, India had momentum on their side this year.

Currently camping at the Sports Authority of India's Sonepat Centre, the players had an overseas exposure trip as well. Given the preparations they have, chief coach and former player Sandeep Saroha is optimistic of a good performance. The men’s team hopes to put on a better show than they did in 2023, where their campaign ended in group stages. However, both Malaysia and Thailand, will be keen to maintain the status quo as the game’s big two. “Practice should never end. India is getting into the top 4 despite the sport being popular in Southeast Asia. With titles from the previous year, India has improved a lot,” Saroha told this daily.

As the team prepares to leave for Japan – they were given their kits by former treasurer of Sepaktakraw Federation of India and Haryana Sepaktakraw association secretary Shamsher Singh Saroha – the players, staff and coaches are optimistic of a good show. “There are major events in which India has played well across categories. They have prepared well and hope to put on a good show,” he said.

For the players, it is all about playing to their strengths. The men’s quadrant team, which won gold in the Asian Championships at the Mizuho Park gymnasium — the same venue where matches for the Asian Games will be held — will hope to repeat the performance. For Delhi's Ashish, the Asian Games means more than just an event. From growing up in home attached to a public toilet to rising up the ranks in the sport, he hopes to seize the opportunity this time, years after missing out on the 2022 edition which took place a year later. Back then he met with a bike accident while on his way to training, which required a surgery on his stomach. “I missed out on a year’s time of play,” he said. Now, he cannot wait to make his mark at the biggest stage. “My morale is up. My confidence is up. I will do my best. It won’t be just a medal that we would try to win. This will decide the future of all of us. I have given my all to this game,” he said.

But for the sport to grow in the country, coach Saroha believes that infrastructure and space to play is a pain point at the moment. “While the government has done well by supporting athletes with jobs, we don’t find enough space to practice and train,” he added.

For the Indians, this edition of the Asian Games is not just chance for social upliftment but also open up new avenues for the budding players.