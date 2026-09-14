Kajal wins 76kg selection trial to set up a final bout against Asiad-bound Priya

CHENNAI: A few weeks earlier, Kajal completed a hat-trick of gold medals in the World Championships albeit in different age groups and weight categories. In 2024, she clinched U17 Worlds gold in the 69kg weight category and followed it up with top of the podium finish in the U20 World Championships in the 72kg weight category next year. Last month, she finished first in the U20 Worlds in the 76kg weight category.

Even as she has been competing and winning medals at the senior international tournaments apart from age-group events, Kajal, on Monday, earned herself a final trial bout against Priya Malik in the 76kg weight category after winning the first stage of selection trials held at the IG Stadium, New Delhi to select the national team for the 2026 World Championships.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) recently announced the two-stage selection trials in the Olympic weight categories for the Senior Worlds Championships scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1. Under the WFI's selection policy, Monday's trial winners have earned the right to challenge the Asian Games-bound wrestlers in a final trial for the Senior World Championships berths. The final trial will be held at a later date. Meanwhile, the trials in four non-Olympic weight classes will also be held later.

As reported by TNIE, Kajal's mother Babita, who has received no formal training in wrestling, had to turn up on the mat to be her daughter's sparring partner in the beginning. Father Ravinder, a driver by profession, also faced a lot of difficulties while supporting Kajal in pursuing her dreams. Kajal, meanwhile, also gained a lot of weight during Covid pandemic forcing her to frequently change weight categories. From competing in 50kg to 55kg before Covid, she suddenly had to switch to weight categories like 65kg or 66kg. But that didn't slow her down. Instead, Kajal's attacking game made her more effective in the heavier weight divisions.

In the latest competition, Kajal defeated Siksha in the final. Apart from Kajal, Nishu emerged victorious in the 53kg category, setting up a final trial showdown with two-time Senior World Championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal for the berth at the Senior Worlds. She prevailed in a fiercely contested 53kg field, beating Thishka in the final.