Asian Games 2026: Renewed India shuttlers look to ride the wave of momentum

CHENNAI: AT the start of the year, there was plenty of uncertainty surrounding the badminton players. They were win-shy and they just couldn't seem to string back-to-back wins on regularity. The India Open was a stark reality check as even the ever-reliable Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made an early exit. By the time the six-day event had reached the business end, the Indians were out of contention. That period of pain persisted, especially in individual events, for a fairly long time.



Fast forward now, there is a genuine sense of buzz among players. PV Sindhu's persistence is finally paying off as she has been operating with more fizz, displaying her old abilities to slay top rivals with her power game. Even Satwik and Chirag, who have had injury issues this year, have been able to apply their killer instincts and match their opponents, stroke-for-stroke, to be in a position of strength to defend their crown in the upcoming Asian Games. In just their second tournament after returning from injury, the doubles specialists spent over five hours on court to capture the China Masters recently, a timely lift ahead of the continental meet.



The manner in which they dealt with different match situations — chasing or closing out games — and the manner in which their bodies coped with the demands of high-intensity rallies demonstrated that they're truly back in business.

Despite heading into the Games with a title — their second this season, the Indians are not getting carried away. Their level-headed approach is one of the key reasons behind their exploits inside the court over the years. Chirag is expecting another tough assignment in Japan. "A lot of people will say we're the pair to beat before the Asian Games. I wouldn't say that. There are plenty of other good players as well and we'll look to have as much fun as we normally do on the court and if we're able to do that we'll be able to go deep into the tournament," he said after the title win. "When we are able to keep the results aside and take it one match at a time, we're able to do really well."

