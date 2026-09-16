Asian Games 2026: Boxers who win medals will secure spot for Olympic qualifiers next year

If the boxers can secure qualification, they will have enough time to plan their training programme and have an ideal build-up for the 2027 World Boxing Championships, which is due to be held in April next year in Astana, Kazakhstan. "It's a huge opportunity for the likes of Preeti, they'll have a chance of getting that clarity and plan their future," one of the prominent coaches told The New Indian Express.

For those who miss out on medals in the upcoming Games or for the likes of Jaismine Lamboria, who's not part of Asiad squad since her weight category is not part of the programme, the BFI states that they'll have the chance to earn a spot in the Worlds team by winning the national championships, which is expected to be held in December in Guwahati and Patna.

"For weight categories in which India has not won an Asian Games 2026 medal, and for LA 2028 Olympic weight categories which were not part of the Asian Games 2026 – the Gold medallist of the 10th Elite National Championship shall be selected as the main entry in that weight category, and the Silver medallist shall serve as the reserve entry," the circular adds.

The categories that are part of the Olympics are 55kg, 60 kg, 65kg, 70kg, 80 kg, 90 kg and +91kg for men and 51kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 65kg, 70kg and 75kg for women. The Olympic qualification period will be held from April 1, 2027 to May 31, 2028.