‘Unusual’ Anahat only a few years from cracking top of squash

CHENNAI: Anahat Singh will be the cynosure of all eyes at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena when she opens her quest to Asian Games gold, and a spot in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, in the women’s singles event beginning on September 23.

The teenager has enjoyed an incredible 2026 by winning the elusive World Junior Squash Championships in Canada late in July. She also became the first Indian to win a world level squash competition at the junior circuit. Earlier this year, she achieved her career-best World ranking of 18.

Her career has been on an upwards trajectory ever since she turned up for India at the Commonwealth Games as a 14-year-old in 2022. Now, the teenager has grown into one of the nation’s medal hopes ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. She has been given a bye for her round of 32 tie. She will face either Anna Ugay of Uzbekistan or Wai Lynn Au Yeong of Singapore. Her growth has been a source of awe and inspiration for the country. Aged 18, she already has experience of playing in the Asian Games where she won bronze in the mixed doubles event with Abhay Singh in Hangzhou.