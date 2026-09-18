Asian Games 2026: Both Abhay and Anahat genuine medal contenders: former India coach Major Maniam

CHENNAI: In India's journey of becoming a top squash-playing nation, Malaysia's legendary squash player and coach Major S Maniam's role in building a strong structure in identifying talents and taking them to the biggest stage was critical. His efforts can be seen in the form of the senior players he has groomed, those who turned to coaching after a memorable career. A decade after leaving India, he works as an advisor for his home nation's squash program. In an exclusive chat with this daily, he assessed the competition field for both men's and women's singles events at the Asian Games, Malaysia's chances, and decline of squash in Pakistan Excerpts:

On the Asian Games and teams to watch

The draw is interesting and there is certainly no room for complacency for anyone. Malaysia, India, Pakistan and Hong Kong all have the talent, depth and experience to make an impact. But the team event is very different from the individual event. Rankings tell you something, but once you get into a team match, it comes down to the order of play, depth, each player's physical condition and, above all, handling of pressure.

On Malaysian players being top seeds

Having Eain Yow Ng and Sivasangari Subramaniam as the top seeds is significant, but seeding does not win matches. What is encouraging is that Malaysia has depth behind them. We have a group of players who are capable of competing internationally, rather than relying on one or two individuals. That is important for the long-term health of Malaysian squash.

On Eain Yow and Sivasangari

Yow is a very accomplished player who has reached the world's top 10 before. What I particularly like about his game is his competitive intelligence. He understands the physical and tactical battle. He retrieves extremely well, has good length, moves efficiently and is very difficult to break down. If there is one area I would focus on, it is converting pressure into points more efficiently. With Sangari, she is no longer simply an athletic player who relies on retrieving. Her tactical understanding and ability to construct a rally have improved considerably. Her biggest strengths are her movement, physical resilience, retrieving and ability to withstand pressure. Her challenge will be maintaining concentration and emotional control throughout the tournament, particularly because she carries the expectation of being the top seed. And she cannot underestimate her seasoned rival Satomi Watanabe and the younger players coming through, particularly India's Anahat Singh.

On India's chances in singles event

Both Anahat & Abhay Singh have genuine medal possibilities. Abhay has developed into a very competitive senior player. He has the temperament and experience for big matches and can put pressure on the best players. Anahat is particularly exciting. She is still very young but is already competing against top-level opposition. She has the skills and natural ability. The question is whether she can sustain that level physically and mentally through a demanding major Games tournament but I would certainly not underestimate either of them.