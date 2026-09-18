Asian Games 2026: Countries, including India, complete flag hoisting ceremony after delay and disruption

The traditional flag hoisting ceremony at the Asian Games, involving India and other participating countries, was first delayed and then disrupted before finally taking place on Friday after organisers resolved an unspecified “trouble”, amid heavy criticism over the logistical chaos at the event.

India's shef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav, four deputy chef-de-missions A Sharath Kamal, Lijo David Thottan, Alaknanda Ashok and Anjali Bhagwat were present for the ceremony at Garden Pier which is located close to the container-style lodging for the athletes.

"We are sorry for the delay. There is some trouble with a team. We will try to restore in another 15 minutes," read a statement from the local organisers. The disruption eventually lasted over one hour and the organisers said it was actually a case of lack of communication without getting into the details.

"The communication between the Olympic Council of Asia Executive Board and Organising Committee was not well, that's why this happened," stated another statement that came after the ceremony.

The ceremony, involving five teams -- Yemen, North Korea, Palestine, India and Timor-Leste -- initially started after a 20-minute delay but was abruptly halted with the organisers offering nothing specific in explanation.