Played my first Asiad in 2006 & got a medal in 2018, so it's always tough: Saina hopes shuttlers can rise to the challenge in Japan

CHENNAI: Saina Nehwal is someone who needs no introduction. Considered to be one of the greatest shuttlers to have graced the game, Saina — 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist — left a colossal mark in Indian badminton during her decorated career, paving the way for those who followed her to dream big. It was Saina who had captured India's first-ever medal in women's singles category in the Asian Games in 2018 edition. Now, the current batch of shuttlers, especially young faces, will be looking to emulate her in the latest edition in Aichi, Nagoya.

With the resurgence of experienced pros like PV Sindhu and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and with the emergence of promising talents like Ayush Shetty, Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, the Padma Bhushan awardee, in an virtual interaction with select media, is hopeful that the current lot can return with at least three medals at least. Excerpts...

On India shuttlers being in better shape ahead of Asiad...

Overall the team looks strong, confident. In big tournaments, you never know as there are big expectations. It adds a little bit more pressure as it is (event) once in four years. I would say that we can definitely come back with three medals at least. In the men's singles, we have Ayush Shetty and Lakshya Sen. I expect at least three medals.

On Satwik and Chirag's chances of defending the crown

They have always been one of the best doubles players, I would say for the last five, six years. The competition is so tough in men's doubles, anything can be happy on a given day. In the top-eight at least, everyone plays at the same level, the Chinese, Koreans have the same level. SatChi, the way they played in China Masters, I hope they continue that momentum. The court (conditions), shuttle matters sometimes. How you're conditioned mentally, it matters. One partner can be good and the other might not be at the same level on a given day. So everything should alight. The way they have played this year, I'm sure they can come back with a medal this time as well. They're experienced, they should not have any excuse about that. They are one of the best for sure.

On young promise Ayush Shetty

His attitude is positive. Every match, he does not give up. He has the same attitude (across matches). For the last one-two years, he has been playing at a good level. He needs a couple of big wins to be there. But overall, his smashes are very powerful and his rallies have improved. Defeating World No 1 is not easy and he has done that this year. Asian Games, again, it will be a first time for him and there might be some pressure of expectations but he's quite experienced with those big wins he has had in the last one year. I expect him to do well. Lakshya (Sen) can definitely come back with a medal.

On multi-discipline event like Asiad

I played my first one in 2006 and in 2018 I got a medal, so it's always tough. It's not about the first one or whichever one you have played. It's about how well you have trained, how focussed you are. With the system now — you have a good team of mental trainers, trainers, everything is in place and you just have to worry about the match and your attitude on that particular day of the match. Initially, everyone heads into the event with pressure and it will be there. I think all the players who're playing at the highest level enjoy that pressure, otherwise, they wouldn't be in that position. After two, three points you get adjusted to the situation and you forget who all are seated there, who's cheering. After that, it's about the game. Initially, you do go through that feeling of 'what is going to happen?'. You cannot escape that, whatever you do. And the coaches are there to help you from behind, give you good advice. In such a big tournament, sometimes, if you're not mentally ready for the situation, you don't understand how to implement it. You shouldn't be thinking 'I have to win, I have to win', thereby putting pressure on yourself. You should just go out and give your best and win the match. It should be a match-by-match process.

On PV Sindhu's improved returns this season

Sometimes, it (lack of form) happens, you do have ups and downs for one or two years. The Japan Open win, the World Championships also, she was quite close, her battle (quarterfinalis) with Wang Zhi Yi. The margin from the quarterfinals to the finals is very less. So she definitely has a very good chance of winning and it's in Japan and she has always done well there. She's a big tournament player. I haven't seen her getting stressed. She has always been highly disciplined and she concentrates very well. I hope she continues to do well.

On where India stand among Asian nations

We are equal to China now. There's no difference, China, Korea. They (China) win a couple of events, a couple of them are won by Korea... I don't think we're far behind, everyone is at the same level. It's not like 10 years back, where you had three, four players and it was difficult to beat them. If you look back, there were players like Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufiq Hidayat. And in the women's category, there were players like Li Xuerui, Wang Yihan, Wang Shixian, there were players whom you used to think if it's possible to beat them or not. Now, it's totally different. In the men's singles, I see plenty of opportunities. A lot of players have been coming up and doing well. The same goes with women's singles. Yes, An Se-young from Korea has been dominating but otherwise, we're equal to any other Asian nation.

On youngsters in women's singles

Tanvi (Sharma) and Unnati (Hooda) have a bright future. They have been producing results. They have gained some experience as well. Devika (Sihag) and the other players, they need to improve a bit more. It's not easy. There are challenges as we know there are so many tournaments in a year. They have got used to losing as well. To get some wins, they have to lose as well. How you make a comeback, how you train on a regular basis, how ready you're to push yourself and not give up is the final thing I guess. From whatever I have seen of Tanvi and Unnati, they don't give up and they have been undergoing quality training as well.

On India's progress and potential growth

Hopefully, I see it growing from here. Sindhu and Lakshya are already experienced. So I feel we have chances in both men's and women's singles. We have Satwik and Chirag as well but who's there after them, there's a long gap. Aside from Gayatri (Gopichand) and Treesa (Jolly) also, there's a long gap again. In women's singles, we have to see more and more results from the upcoming players. Then I can say that in the Asian Games and Olympics, the marquee tournaments, they'll definitely get the results. Now also they can get the results, it's not like they have no chance at all but if you're consistent at the highest level, then there's a chance that they could win a medal. In the next three, four years, what matters is how many tournaments these upcoming players can win and get vital experience. The seniors, without question, already have a chance. The upcoming players can definitely do wonders.

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