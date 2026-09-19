Asian Games 2026: Kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaces Toor as India's flag-bearer at opening ceremony

Seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as India's flag-bearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony on Saturday, as the celebrated shot-putter will be unable to attend the gala event because his ceremonial kit was not in his luggage.

Toor was to join shooting ace Manu Bhaker in leading the national contingent during the ceremony.

The 30-year-old Sehrawat, who was a part of the gold-winning Indian men's kabaddi team in the previous Asiad, will now take Toor's place, chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

"I am told that my ceremonial kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my (ceremonial) kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.

"My ceremonial kit is lying in India. Nobody in athletics team has ceremonial kits with them," he revealed.

The athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 as part of an acclimatisation camp and is scheduled to reach Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of athletics events.