Asian Games 2026: She watched Ronaldinho play a new sport on Insta. Meet Quimcy, carrying teqball's flag in India

Firsts have a different meaning in sport and it always ensconces itself in the surreal. That feeling of firsts is matchless. She knew what that medal would mean not just to her but the entire sport in the country.

Pursuing an obscure sport has its own impediments – paying money from your own pocket to compete to finding partners to practice, which even Quimcy admitted after the match. She looked dejected and could not fathom what happened. There were tears when she recollected those days when she would struggle to find partners to play the sport. Born to a footballing family, the 24-year-old started with football but had to give up due to a ligament injury. Then she saw Brazilian great Ronaldinho playing the sport and that inspired her. Her footballing pedigree helped. Just for the record, she took up the sport when Ronalidnho was made the goodwill ambassador of International Federation of Teqball.

“I used to play football and when I had a career-threatening ligament injury I came across an Instagram reel where Ronaldinho was playing it,” she said. “He is my hero and I took up the sport. Being a footballer, I have good control of the ball with my feet, especially juggling.”

Playing without a coach or guide is not easy. Quimcy too faced difficulties while pursuing the sport. Now, when she spoke of what the medal would have meant to her, she teared up a bit. “I played for my teammates here and back home,” she said after the loss. “I think playing without any coach or guide, and without any support if we are here, it’s a big thing. I just want my country to know that I gave my best.”

Unlike Quimcy, Indonesian opponent Sumaya has had all the support from the country. They have a fully-funded government programme with a strong age group development strategy. A student still, Sumaya shifted to teqball two years ago from sepaktakraw. “I take nothing from her achievement, but it did help,” said Quimcy.

The tech professional from Bengaluru spoke about how she had managed during the last four years after taking up the sport. It was not easy. “Four years ago during the last Asian Games I joined teqball and this Games, I am playing,” she said. “It's a big thing for me. I have only dreamt about this day and playing at such a big platform gives me immense pleasure and it’s a dream that we as a team are carrying for every teqball player back in India.”

Without government help, Quimcy also recalled how they had to save whatever they could so that they could play in competitions. “In the last four years, we have not been funded and were playing tournaments from where we work full-time and then we save that money up to compete.”

The dream of winning a medal has not vanished at all. In fact, she and her mixed doubles partner Mohamed Anas Beg have a chance to win bronze on Sunday in the play-off. As for now, she is hoping the sport would grow exponentially in India.