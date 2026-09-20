Journey of self-discovery & foresight behind Elavenil's medal-winning returns: Long-time coach Neha

"In 2018, she was probably 18 years old and now she's 27. As a person also she has changed with two Olympic experiences and World Championships medal. So I think the plan keeps on changing as per how she is and which competition to approach," Neha, who was honoured with the prestigious Dronacharya Award in August for her contribution to coaching, said.

Over time, the shooter has also learnt to balance her workload and be more conscious about picking the right events, according to the coach.

"Post Olympics, she has been taking vacations occasionally. It's not just being at range. It's also about taking rest at the right time and being more particular about choosing the competition. Earlier when was young, she would want to shoot each and every competition. She wanted to compete all the time. Now, it has been more planning-oriented, also in terms of selecting the competition."

Having a colossal figure like Gagan Narang, London Olympics bronze medallist, around has not only lifted Elavenil but also the coach. Elavenil also followed the footsteps of her mentor Narang on the day. Narang had achieved the same in the 2010 edition in Guangzhou

"Both of them share their own set of ideas. His experience helps a lot. His perspective on how to approach a competition, what happens in the final because he has world-level experience of being in the top-three and for many years. That consistency and talking about those certain points. They both text each other whenever the competition is over. 'This is what happened, this is how you should approach after this'.

"His input to her and to me as well has helped. We have to monitor how she approaches the game. Although he might get occupied with some other important work, we do get his inputs whenever we need it. And of course, from his end, he pushes her as well."