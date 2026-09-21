Suchika Tariyal loses controversial semifinal after draw, wins India’s first-ever Asian Games MMA medal

India's Suchika Tariyal secured a bronze medal in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event at the Asian Games on Monday after her gruelling semifinal bout against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo ended in a draw. Teo was awarded the win based on her lower body weight, sending her into the final.

This was India's maiden medal in the discipline that made its debut at the 20th edition of the Games.

Tariyal, however, was shattered by the result and wept bitterly on the mat once the final decision was announced in Teo's favour.

The bronze took India's overall medal tally to six at the continental showpiece.

Shooters have bagged four silver medals and one bronze so far.

The closely-fought bout ended in a draw after regulation time, with Teo mounting an attack in the final few seconds. But Tariyal managed to get her opponent down just as the buzzer went off.

Teo had the better of the first period, but Tariyal fought back strongly in the second.

With neither fighter able to establish a clear advantage, the bout went into a one-minute extra round. Tariyal thought she had done enough to win, while Teo also celebrated at the final buzzer.