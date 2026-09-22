450 kgs of medical equipment, five ice bath barrels and more: IOA's efforts to ensure Indian athletes' health in Japan 

Pardiwala, who has been responsible for mending the bones of elite athletes for a very long time, was at pains to explain why this has already been a challenging Games. “It’s slightly challenging Games only because the format is so different,” he says following that Sindhu encounter. “In these events like the Olympics or the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, we are used to a central athletes' village and everyone being together. With this new format of people staying separately, it was a challenge."

The celebrity sports ortho said that they were quick to adapt with little tweaking here and there. “The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the sports ministry, have really gone out of their way... more than the other countries in trying to make sure that it's an athlete-centric Games (from an Indian perspective). Everyone's well supported."

“What we had to do was adapt the medical and recovery services that we give to our athletes. In the past, we used to have one central recovery room. This time, the challenge was that we were expecting to have a central recovery room, because we were promised that. But then, because of all the last-minute athlete problems, that had to be converted into athletes’ accommodation.”

That forced them to divide their team. “We have divided our team... each of the different teams is taken care of. For the larger teams, for example, cricket, hockey, badminton, athletics, boxing and shooting, it's not too much of a problem, because they already have their full medical support. But smaller teams don’t. So for the smaller teams who have come without physiotherapists, or without doctors... then the IOA team, instead of being in a central recovery room, we now have to disperse and send everyone out, so that all of our athletes are covered, and that's working out well.”

The medical team is catering to the needs of athletes who are in Tokyo, like the swimming team. The surfers are 3-4 hours away in Tahara city, while some are two hours away in Kamakura. “It's impossible for three doctors to be evaluating those patients and handing out medicines,” he says. So they have found a novel way to tackle it. “What we have done is, we have got medicine starter packs, where the drugs are with each team. Then we do a tele-consultation. We really don't need to do a physical evaluation, or if we need to do that, we can do that via video conference. So that's saved us a lot of time. It's improved our response times."