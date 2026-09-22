Asian Games 2026: From last-minute entry to last Indian standing in Wushu: Roshibina set for third consecutive medal

Since wushu is not part of the Summer Olympic Games programme, it does not get much attention. But the sport has produced some talented players over the years. Rajvir, who was with Roshibina in the 2018 Asian Games, had high praise for his former student, who's a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award.

"Previously, Sandhyarani Devi and Sanathoi Devi were also highly talented fighters. Both have Arjuna Awards. But I feel she is one step ahead of both. She is fearless. Be it China, Iran, any country, she doesn't get worried at all," he said.

"Among women in Indian wushu, I feel she is the most talented player. I have seen her play against China. And now, she could go on to meet China in the final. She has the ability to beat them. She is a serious talent. She was barely 18 when she won her first Asian Games," he added.

If not for Roshibina, who's a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports) in Manipur, the Indian wushu contingent would have returned empty-handed for this edition of the Games. Even in the last edition, she had been the lone wushu player from the country to medal. Rajvir said her quiet nature and her dedication towards her craft sets her apart from the rest. "She is very quiet and she is highly dedicated towards her craft. Some kids tend to be mischievous, she's absolutely not like that. But when it comes to combat, she can beat anyone." Roshibina will now be looking to beat Thania Kusumaningtyas of Indonesia in the semifinals next.