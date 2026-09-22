Asian Games 2026: From last-minute entry to last Indian standing in Wushu: Roshibina set for third consecutive medal

CHENNAI: Naorem Roshibina Devi was not even part of the Asian Games equation until the last minute. Her late inclusion in the wushu team in place of Divyanshi Choudhary in the women's 60 kg sanda category by the national federation had raised plenty of eyebrows. On Tuesday, the Manipur athlete produced a dominant show against Macao, China's Man Sin Chu to ensure a medal for herself. Incidentally, this was her third straight medal in the Games after the 2018 (Jakarta) and 2022 editions (Hangzhou). Her medal streak is the first by an Indian wushu player in the history of Asian Games.
While the spotlight was on the women's cricket team, who captured the country's first gold medal of the ongoing edition, Roshibina quietly demonstrated her boxing and kicking prowess to demolish her opponent. That has been the theme so far. In two matches she has featured, Roshibina has triggered the 12-point rule — a competitor is declared the winner by technical knockout/superiority immediately without further play.
Rajvir Singh, former India international and former coach, is not surprised by the results one bit. Rajvir, who has served as an international judge, knows Roshibina very well and continues to follow all the matches up close.
"She has been doing well. She has a solid chance of reaching the final," he told New Indian Express. "She is at a different level. She has won both the bouts by 12-0 in the first round. She is too strong." Given what had transpired recently, Rajvir is delighted for the 25-year-old. "She won a bronze medal in the Junior World Championship in 2016. After that, she hasn't looked back. She was not even part of the plans. She has now proved herself."
Since wushu is not part of the Summer Olympic Games programme, it does not get much attention. But the sport has produced some talented players over the years. Rajvir, who was with Roshibina in the 2018 Asian Games, had high praise for his former student, who's a recipient of the prestigious Arjuna Award.
"Previously, Sandhyarani Devi and Sanathoi Devi were also highly talented fighters. Both have Arjuna Awards. But I feel she is one step ahead of both. She is fearless. Be it China, Iran, any country, she doesn't get worried at all," he said.
"Among women in Indian wushu, I feel she is the most talented player. I have seen her play against China. And now, she could go on to meet China in the final. She has the ability to beat them. She is a serious talent. She was barely 18 when she won her first Asian Games," he added.
If not for Roshibina, who's a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sports) in Manipur, the Indian wushu contingent would have returned empty-handed for this edition of the Games. Even in the last edition, she had been the lone wushu player from the country to medal. Rajvir said her quiet nature and her dedication towards her craft sets her apart from the rest. "She is very quiet and she is highly dedicated towards her craft. Some kids tend to be mischievous, she's absolutely not like that. But when it comes to combat, she can beat anyone." Roshibina will now be looking to beat Thania Kusumaningtyas of Indonesia in the semifinals next.