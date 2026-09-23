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Asian Games 2026: Skeet shooter Raiza misses out on individual medal by whisker

Shotgun shooter from India finishes fourth in women's skeet final; Parinaaz Dahliwal, the other Indian in the finals, finishes eighth
Raiza Dhillon during the women's skeet individual final
Raiza Dhillon during the women's skeet individual final
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NAGOYA: It was a case of so close yet so far for skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon as she narrowly missed out on an individual medal in the ongoing Asian Games.

After a slow start, Raiza did well to rally and get back in the equation for a podium finish. However, those low scores in the opening two series cost her as she was eventually the second-last person to be eliminated. That dreaded fourth spot is all she could end up with a tally of 23.

Parinaaz Dahliwal, the other Indian in the finals, was the first to get eliminated and finished eighth.

China's Yiting Jiang captured the gold medal with a return of 35 (an Asian Record), finishing ahead of Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan, who had a tally of 30. Thailand's Isarapa Imprasertsuk also displayed nerves of steel to walk away with a bronze medal.

Despite the miss, it has been a notable outing for Raiza as she had captured the team bronze alongside Parinaaz and Maheshwari Chauhan earlier. They had finished with a combined tally of 331 in the qualification phase to secure the medal.

Raiza Dhillon during the women's skeet individual final
Asian Games 2026: India skeet shooters clinch bronze in team events; Manu finishes 5th
Skeet shooting
Asian Games 2026
Parinaaz Dhaliwal
Maheshwari Chauhan
Raiza Dhillon
Yiting Jiang

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