Asian Games 2026: Skeet shooter Raiza misses out on individual medal by whisker

NAGOYA: It was a case of so close yet so far for skeet shooter Raiza Dhillon as she narrowly missed out on an individual medal in the ongoing Asian Games.

After a slow start, Raiza did well to rally and get back in the equation for a podium finish. However, those low scores in the opening two series cost her as she was eventually the second-last person to be eliminated. That dreaded fourth spot is all she could end up with a tally of 23.

Parinaaz Dahliwal, the other Indian in the finals, was the first to get eliminated and finished eighth.

China's Yiting Jiang captured the gold medal with a return of 35 (an Asian Record), finishing ahead of Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan, who had a tally of 30. Thailand's Isarapa Imprasertsuk also displayed nerves of steel to walk away with a bronze medal.

Despite the miss, it has been a notable outing for Raiza as she had captured the team bronze alongside Parinaaz and Maheshwari Chauhan earlier. They had finished with a combined tally of 331 in the qualification phase to secure the medal.