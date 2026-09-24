Asian Games 2026: Former Uber driver and farmer combine to give rowing a good news story

NAGOYA: It indeed was a heady mix.

One, a former Uber driver; another, a farmer. Both started rowing because they had nothing better to do. Because of providence or destiny — nobody really knows — they became the first Indians to medal (bronze) in double sculls at the Asian Games. The circumstances through which they won it make their story more fascinating.

No food, no sleep, emotionally drained and depressed, the two were in the waters on Thursday only for the love of the country.

“Singh and Khan won a medal for India, this is what the country will remember,” said Satnam Singh, still rubbing his moist eyes more than half an hour after the double sculls race. The shuffle just days ahead of the Games had backfired, and there was a complete breakdown of trust between the Rowing Federation of India, its coaches and the rowers. This is one of the worst performances of the rowers in Asian Games. The team had won five medals at the last edition and this time this bronze was the only consolation.

During an extremely labour-intensive activity like competitive rowing, the heart rate can go up to 200 or more. When the finish line is in sight, the muscles can begin to scream from the aches and the soreness. It's when the whole body goes into overdrive, with the heart pumping more blood, all in the pursuit of a dream.

Satnam Singh fell, as did Salman Khan. Satnam was panting and breathing heavily, words barely escaping his mouth. “Gold chala gaya,” he said, sobbing endlessly between vigorous panting. And the only thing on their minds was their teammates’ traumatic last few days. Esprit de corps, they say. Extreme moments of pain and trauma have brought the entire team together.

“Medic, medic,” one of the officials yelled as Salman was struggling to stand due to exhaustion and buildup of lactic acid in the legs. Somehow, he managed to walk with the help of officials standing at the entry point of the sprawling rowing arena at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course on Nagara river.

As they walked to the team tent before the medal ceremony, they hugged and cried. They had been to hell and back. “Yesterday also we could not eat,” said Salman. The only reason why they continued rowing was for the country. “We row for the country,” said Satnam. The bronze is even more remarkable because they came together only five days ago.

“The hardest thing was that we were removed from quad (sculls) and placed in doubles,” said Salman. “We were in depression; we didn’t eat or drink or sleep that night. We were harassed. We didn’t sleep. Had no recovery. The next day we woke up and felt that what matters most is our country and the flag. We have to keep it high. Whatever happens later, happens later.”

Satnam said that before he sat in the boat, he had told everyone, “either Satnam comes back behosh (fainted) or with a medal around the neck.”

They kept talking about ‘Ismail sir’, ‘our CO’ and support from SAI and TOPS but there was no mention of the federation. The last-minute change of boats had left the entire team broken. The medal came as a balm, at least for now.

Suddenly, they saw fellow rower Balraj Panwar, and they lifted the medal towards him and started to cry again. The last-minute change in boats had shaken the entire team. Teaming together at the last moment has its own issues.