Asian Games 2026: Where is Seema? In Japan, winning bronze medal for India

NAGOYA: There cannot be a more bizarre story than this. Seema just got her bronze in 10,000m with a timing of 32:50.05s, but her mother doesn't know where she is. In fact, for the last three months since she has been training at Colorado Springs, India's preferred long distance training centre in the US, her mother did not know where she was. Seema is the sixth child in the household and she was born when her mother was 45.

Her eldest sister is 45 years old now. And her 75-year-old mother is not in the best of health. “I don’t tell my mother where I am training and where I am going,” Seema said during a brief interaction after a tactical race here on Thursday. Seema’s mother doesn't know she is in Japan. So where does she think Seema is right now? “Delhi,” said the 25-year-old from near Tissa in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The natural elevation makes it a perfect high altitude centre for her.

Seema’s mother will not inform until her sister informs her. “My father died when I was young and my mother and sisters raised me,” she said. “My mother is quite old, she gets really anxious. But my sister knows everything.”

Seema's race on Friday was not the usual race. It was slow. The reason behind this is that all medallists would be competing in their second events. It was not an easy race for Winfred Yavi, who won gold with a timing of 32:39.18. Tanaka Nozomi of Japan won silver with a timing of 32:41.54s.