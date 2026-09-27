Asian Games 2026: Sprinter Harita holds her nerve to finish on podium

CHENNAI: As Indian sprinter Harita Bhadra prepared to walk to the starting point at the Mizuho Park on a wet Sunday evening, nerves and excitement seemed to take over her. Making her Asian Games debut — which was also her first overseas tournament this year — she was placed on Lane five, next to 100m gold medallist Chen Yujie (lane six) and defending 200m champion Shanti Pereira (lane seven). A day after qualifying from the women's 200m heats, Harita's mind was preoccupied with what timing she would clock and the image of the podium.

"She called me before the race, in the morning only. I told her, first of all, don't watch any videos of your heats. I told her not to think about the timings because every race is different. I told her to just enjoy the race," Rohit Mane, Harita's coach from Reliance Foundation told this daily.

On go-time, the athletes found their starts, but Harita took the cautious route. "The plan was to pick the race a little late. I know in finals, most athletes make the mistake of taking the race too early.That's what happened to the Japanese runner who came 4th. She pushed it early. Harita started pushing a little bit late," Mane said.

While approaching the finish line, she held her nerve to take the third position with a timing of 23.20s. She edged Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka by 0.01 seconds to take bronze. "She got the extra energy she needed to push in the end. She executed the plan perfectly," the sprints and hurdles coach said.