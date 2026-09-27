Two centimetres and a countback: How Indian jumpers Ancy & Sarvesh missed out on gold medal in Asian Games

For India, one side of the stadium was of more interest. Of course, the track also assumed importance with a handful of athletes in fray for medal. There was a sprinkling of Sunday crowd in the stands – the best attendance so far here. Two Indian women were jumping – Ancy and Shaili. The two had good jumps under trying conditions for jumpers on a wet track.

Ancy, like always, was stunningly noticeable with her multiple rainbow coloured hair clips, shining blushers with sprinklers and yellow eyeliner. She loves to wear make-up just like the great Flo-Jo (Florence Griffith Joyner). She wants to stand out. She considers herself as a performer and dresses up like one too. Constant flow of music created the rhythm, just like a theatre.

Ancy thrives on any stage. Despite drizzle and wet tracks, her jumps were good but not up to her standard. She has had monstrous jumps this season including the national record of 6.88m in Bhubaneswar. It has been a long season. She competed in 10 competitions and is slowly feeling tired. Her first attempt was a 6.49m mark. That set the tempo for better jumps. However, it took her four jumps to touch 6.53m. Shaili was third. China’s Yingying too caught up with her with a 6.49m effort in the fifth. Both were tied but Ancy was leading on countback with better jumps. Compared to her, the Chinese started very slowly, with a 6.14m jump. Yet, by the time she stood there waiting for her last jump, there were indications of improvement. Even Ancy was closely following her.

Yingyang leapt and landed on the wet pit and rolled. The jump seemed the best of the evening and when measured it turned out to be – 6.55m. Ancy had to do better but it was not to be. She was pushed to second and Shaili out of contention. She left the field crying.