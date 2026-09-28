Asian Games 2026 kurash: Pincky’s bronze eight years in the making

CHENNAI: As she landed at Nagoya for the ongoing Asian Games, kurashchi (someone who plays kurash) Pincky Balhara had a point to prove. After winning silver in the -52kg category at the 2018 Games, Pincky’s career underwent a period of transition. Usually such changes in many sports take a few years. But for Pincky, it was eight long years.

On Monday, those eight years culminated into a bronze medal at the highest level of the sport. Facing Lim Garam of South Korea — the silver medallist from last year’s Asian championships — the 27-year-old from Delhi emerged victorious and assured herself at least a bronze.

Her eyes were on the big prize but a knee injury in the quarterfinals meant that she could not play to her full potential in the last four to win a bronze. “A lot of people are saying my career is over after my third Asian Games. While I agree that the colour of the medal is not what I had aspired for, I am not stopping yet. I have worked very hard in the last eight years for this medal,” she said in a Sports Authority of India facilitated interview.

After the -52kg category was removed, Pincky’s career was at crossroads. Her coach in the Asiad contingent Rajesh Kumar Thakur gave a lowdown of her transition. “It has been eight years since her first medal. She trained continuously over those eight years. She also went to the 2022 Asian Games but couldn't secure a medal back then. This year, she won a medal. She never lost hope and kept practicing,” he told this daily from Nagoya.