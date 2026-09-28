Harita Bhadra: Medal-winning sprinter by the day, handmade jewellery designer by evening

NAGOYA: There is a spring in her stride, strength in her muscles and a touch of artistry in fingers that comes alive while designing pieces for her handmade jewellery brand.

India's Asian Games bronze-winning sprinter Harita Bhadra is one woman with many interests.

And soon after that breakthrough 200m bronze in her debut Asiad, the businesswoman in her also visualised the next assignment -- design an "earring or something" for her brand Dagina to commemorate her maiden run at an international competition.

"I definitely will design something to celebrate this medal. I will maybe dedicate an earring or something which has inspired me from Japan," said the 23-year-old.

"Because Japan is so creative as well, so I will try to take some inspiration from that," she added.

Bhadra was not in the initial Indian athletics team for the Aichi-Nagoya Games but was included at the last minute after a request from the Indian Olympic Association to the local organisers.

She and other five athletes were cleared to compete by the Sports Ministry on September 2.

She repaid the faith with a bronze medal, clocking 23.20 seconds in the 200m final on Sunday. It was her first international race. Her personal best is 23.14 seconds, which she had clocked in June.

"It (the medal) means so much to me because this is my first time representing India. I'm so happy that I could win a medal for India," Bhadra said.