Olympiad playback: No gold but a lot of silver linings

BENGALURU: The immediate theme has been one of disappointment, not matching the high of 2024 when both of India's chess Olympiad teams returned with gold as well as the Gaprindashvili Cup, given to the federation with the best combined scores across both disciplines. While India retained that in Samarkand on Sunday night, the teams went to Uzbekistan with a single-point agenda: winning gold.

However, several individual players can be quietly pleased with what they managed to do over the 11 rounds. A look at how the tournament turned out for some of the country's best players and what the future could hold.



Gukesh feeling it again

When world champion D Gukesh was in Chennai before leaving for the Olympiad, he tried to get himself into a positive mindset. He played box cricket, for one. There were other things; things that suggested that he was being a normal 20-year-old and not the hyper-intensive world champion trying to get himself back into form and shape two months before the defence of the world title. At the Olympiad, he showed glimpses of his old self. When he took down Germany's Alexander Donchenko, captain Srinath Narayanan remarked that it 'was like childhood Gukesh'. "In general, he tried to play high-quality, correct chess for most of the tournament," Narayanan told this daily post-tournament. "The exception was the match against Germany, where he had to take some exceptional risks, play dubiously to try to win. He managed to do that and get the win for us, which to me was reminiscent of how he used to play and win as a child. That win was pivotal in helping us win silver."



India, the most consistent elite chess country

Since the pandemic, India's growth story in the game has continued. And the medals in Samarkand are further proof of that. Be it individuals or teams, players are continuing to return with an award or a medal. At the women's Candidates, it was R Vaishali. After that, it was R Praggnanandhaa who won GCT. Last year, Divya Deshmukh won the women's World Cup. In 2024, there were multiple gold medals apart from Gukesh's world title. It's why Narayanan, who has had a ringside view of this development thanks to his involvement either as a mentor, an administrator or team captain, said: "I think it is an amazing achievement. Since Covid and post-Covid era, India has consistently won medals at every major event, beginning with the online Olympiad in 2020. We have definitely been the most consistent team this decade."

