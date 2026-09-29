Asian Games 2026: Women bring India back to gold fold

NAGOYA: THE day was gloomy. It was not confined to the outdoors from an Indian perspective. Since the kabaddi teams' gold medals on Saturday, no Indian — individual or team — had managed to occupy the top step of the podium.

The pall of gloom was lifted thanks to Neeru Dhanda (women's individual trap) and the women's 4x400m unit. In doing so, both Dhanda and the relay side created history. First, a bit on the shooter.

In Nagoya, pitter-patter was a constant soundtrack all through Tuesday. It's why Neeru had to endure the toughest of conditions to become the first Indian shooter to win gold at these Games. Raindrops on her hand felt like cold pellets. It was not easy to hold the gun or let the mind wander away from the task at hand. Time and again, she had to remind herself to focus on the job at hand: the final.

But Neeru was determined to make it count. Less than two weeks ago, she was lying on a hospital bed, not knowing if she would get to experience the thrill and tension of a final at a major multi-discipline event.

She was the last to reach the venue, on September 26. She missed three-and-a-half weeks of training. But her grit prevailed in the end as she hit 28 targets in the final, two more than China's Sun Yunong.