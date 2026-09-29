South Korea team latest to be bussed to wrong Asian Games venue

NAGOYA: South Korea were victims of another Asian Games transport mix-up in Japan when the bus carrying their men's volleyball team went to a venue an hour away from where they should have gone.

The Games in Aichi-Nagoya have been dogged by organisational problems, with accommodation and transport for the more than 17,000 athletes and officials prime among them.

South Korea's volleyball players were forced to cancel their practice on Monday morning ahead of the group game with Taiwan later in the day following the latest logistical issue.

"An organiser-provided shuttle bus took our team to Okazaki instead of its training venue in Inuyama yesterday morning," an official from the Korea Volleyball Association told AFP on Tuesday.

"With too much time lost to turn back, the training was cancelled.

"We lodged a formal complaint to the organisers through the KSOC," the official added, referring to South Korea's Olympic committee.

The volleyball team went on to beat Taiwan 3-1.

South Korea's men's basketball team were forced to miss training ahead of their final against Japan last week when their bus failed to turn up.