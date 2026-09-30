Golden start: Indian women's team equal world record in Asian Games to defend compound team title

NAGOYA: On a clear Wednesday morning at the Okazaki Central park in the outskirts of the city, the gold medal was well within sight for the Indian women's compound team. Nagoya witnessed continued rains and as it started going away, India's gold medal count has slowly been increasing.

After two gold medals by Indian women on Tuesday (Shooting in trap and 4x400m relay in athletics), the team of compound archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep did not disappoint.

Beginning their day with a semifinal win over favourites South Korea, they went a step further in the final against China. The trio equalled a world-record score of 238 to defend their gold medal from Hangzhou in 2023. The world record – which is also an Asian, as well as an Asian Games record was earlier written by South Korea in Incheon in 2014.

What makes this gold medal significant is the fact that two of the three compound archers are making their Asian Games debut. Led by their senior Surekha, Chikitha and Prithika have shown their potential.