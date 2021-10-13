STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Billion Cheers: Fan-inspired Team India jersey for T20 World Cup unveiled

Published: 13th October 2021 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's cricketers pose in the newly unveiled 'Billion Cheers Jersey' ahead of the men's T20 World Cup in the UAE

Indian men's cricketers pose in the newly unveiled 'Billion Cheers Jersey' ahead of the men's T20 World Cup in the UAE. (Photo | Twitter, BCCI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Claiming to be inspired by the fans, the Indian cricket team's jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup was unveiled on Wednesday, days before the country opens its campaign with a much-awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai.

The tournament will be held from October 17 to November 14 in the UAE and Oman.

The new shirt, called the 'Billion Cheers Jersey', has been inspired by fans and was unveiled by MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian men's, women's, and Under-19 teams.

"This is the first time in the history of Indian cricket that fans have been memorialised on a jersey. It carries their chants and cheers from iconic past matches, transformed into unique soundwave patterns," stated a release from ML Sports The jersey comes in shades of Prussian blue and royal blue.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, "The Indian cricket team enjoys support not just in India but around the world, and there's no better way to celebrate their excitement and energy than through this jersey. This will undoubtedly provide the team with the much-needed enthusiastic support in their quest to emerge as the T20 champions of the world. We are also pleased to see that MPL Sports continues to deliver merchandise that is widely affordable and accessible."

The board's secretary Jay Shah echoed the view.

"The story behind the jersey is a story of every Indian cricket fan. We are sure that wearing this will be a matter of great pride for both the team and supporters alike."

The jersey will be available in stores for Rs 1,799.

Along with this, over 10 variations, including a player edition jersey and skipper Virat Kohli's signature number 18 jersey, have been launched.

