STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup

Last blast in desert: Kohli says team went about creating cricket culture with passion

Kohli says team went about creating a cricket culture with passion; aims for T20 WC

Published: 17th October 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clad in the India blue, Virat Kohli looked at peace with himself. Eight days before the World Cup opener against Pakistan in what could possibly be an era-defining tournament for the India skipper, he was in chatty form at the ICC captains’ media day.

The 32-year-old, who will become one of the very few to have skippered a side in all the available ICC events (both World Cups, Champions Trophy as well as World Test Championship), touched upon India’s goals, the return of MS Dhoni to the dressing room, the background noise with respect to coaching changes and R Ashwin’s recall among other things. 

On the changing of coaches and goal of winning World Cup with Ravi Shastri 
Don’t know what’s happening on that front to be honest. Our ultimate goal, like any other side, is to win the World Cup. But what we have been able to create over the last five years goes beyond just titles and tournaments. We have gone about it (creating the culture) with a passion and honesty. Yeah, winning the World Cup will be a wonderful achievement and will be giving it our all. 

On the presence of Dhoni 
He has got massive experience. He is quite excited to be back in this environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers. His eye for details and advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. The younger guys who are here will benefit (from having him). We are absolutely delighted to have him. His presence will be a morale booster and increase the confidence that we already have. 

On the return of R Ashwin 
He is bowling with a lot of courage while bowling in white ball cricket. He bowls difficult overs to the power hitters and is not shy to put the ball in the right areas. He has been rewarded for reviving his white ball bowling. Both (Ravindra) Jadeja and he have been performing well for us and it’s good to see finger spinners back (there was a time when India heavily backed the wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal). 

On the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal 
It was a challenging call. We decided to back Rahul Chahar as he is someone who bowls with pace. The wickets in the UAE we think will become slower so it’s good to have someone who bowls with that extra pace and attack the stumps. He bowls in areas that get wickets. That’s what tipped the scales in Rahul’s favour. Not taking anything away from Chahal. 

On Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a lack of seam movement 
No, not concerned. His economy rate is still top notch and is well known for that. (The skills he has) is under-rated, you know the accuracy to keep landing the ball in the same area. Whatever little assistance is there with the new ball... he will find it. He’s also back to full fitness. Just a few days ago, we saw what we was all about in the Sunrisers (Hyderabad) match against RCB. Containing the likes of ABD (AB de Villiers) at the death overs...  

On the India-Pakistan game
I can only speak from personal experience. I have always treated it as just another game. There is hype around it but more so with respect to ticket sales and demand. Right now, the value for those tickets are ridiculously high... the environment, you can say, is different from the outside. But, overall, we just try to be as professional as we can.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli ICC Indian Cricket Tea T20 World Cup
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp