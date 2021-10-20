STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport T20 World Cup

T20 WC: Akeal Hosein replaces injured Fabian Allen in West Indies squad

Left-arm spinner Hosein, who has played nine ODIs and six T20Is, was named as a replacement after Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Published: 20th October 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the T20 world cup squad. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

DUBAI: The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has approved Akeal Hosein as a replacement for Fabian Allen in the West Indies squad on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Hosein, who has played nine ODIs and six T20Is, was named as a replacement after Allen was ruled out due to an ankle injury. Hosein was a reserve as per the allowance for teams to travel with extra players in view of COVID-19 quarantine requirements.

The replacement for Hosein in the reserves list will be the uncapped Gudakesh Motie.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 consists of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid, and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull, and Ian Bishop (Independent Members). (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fabian Allen akeal hosein
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp