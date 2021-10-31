T20 WC: Final will be either between India-Pakistan or Australia-England, predicts Shane Warne

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has predicted that either India-Pakistan or England-Australia will square off in the finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Warne's prediction came after England hammered Australia by eight wickets on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Super 12 stage.

"I still believe the teams that will top each group & make it through will look like this, plus semi's & final...England, Australia, Pakistan and India. Semi's -- Eng V India, Aust V Pak So final will be either India V Pak or Aust V England," tweeted Warne.

Jos Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 71 and his side beat Australia by eight wickets on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. The innings was highlighted by 23 runs scored over long-on, including three towering sixes through that region that all travelled more than 90 metres.

England and Pakistan have won all their three games in the World Cup so far. Australia has won two matches out of three.

India has so far played just one game which they ended up losing against Pakistan. Virat Kohli and boys will next take on New Zealand on Sunday evening in Dubai.