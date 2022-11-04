Home Sport T20 World Cup

Afghanistan opt to bowl, Australia's Finch out injured

Australia has made three changes with Cameron Green, Steve Smith and Kane Richardson added to the team. Matthew Wade captains in Finch's absence.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch (File photo | AP)

By AFP

ADELAIDE: Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bowl against Australia after the hosts -- who must win -- lost skipper Aaron Finch to injury at the Twenty20 World Cup on Friday.

The defending champions and hosts need a huge win in Adelaide to boost their net run rate for a place in the semi-finals from a Group 1 led by New Zealand.

The Black Caps all but booked their final-four spot with a comfortable 35-run win over Ireland in the first match of the day at the Adelaide Oval.

Tim David also misses out with a similar hamstring niggle to Finch. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc is also not in the XI.

Afghanistan, who suffered two washouts in the Super 12 and cannot progress further, will look to go out with a bang.

Rashid Khan is fit and plays. Darwish Rasooli and Naveen-ul-Haq are the two changes to the team.

Teams:

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (capt, wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

