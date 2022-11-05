Kane & able: New Zealand big boys of ICC events

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Winners. Pool stage. Super Six. Group stage. Semifinal. Semifinal. Semifinal. Super 8. Final. Super 8. Semifinal. Super 8. Group. Super 10. Final. Semifinal. Group. Final. Winners. Final. Semifinal* (last most recent, asterisk mark ongoing event).

If ever there was a cricketing equivalent of Germany's performances at the football World Cup, it ought to be New Zealand. The Black Caps, beginning from the year 2000, when they won the event that ultimately became the Champions Trophy, are different gravy in ICC events. They seldom have a blow out and almost always reach the business end of the competition. Their record becomes greater if you consider the last seven ICC events a decent sample size beginning with the 50-over World Cup they co-hosted in 2015.

Excluding the ongoing World Test Championship, their record in ICC events since that World Cup is 34-15. So, it wasn't really a surprise to see them coasting past Ireland to become the first team to qualify for the last four stage of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

So, what makes them such a gun team in conditions as varied as Dubai in 2021 to Perth and Melbourne in 2022? "Trying to be really clear with your communication," is the reply captain Kane Williamson offered when New Zealand's modern ICC record was put to him in the post-match press conference. "Often, it's very difficult to know exactly how a pitch is going to play until you start playing, and then trying to be really clear with your communication, whether it's as batters or a bowling unit. Make sure you are getting around each other to report back and either identify what a competitive total is and what options for some of your better ones to take. Then same with the ball really.

"It's one of the challenges of tournament cricket, but it certainly makes it enjoyable to try to make those adjustments. Therefore, the value of the contribution isn't always what it might seem. So it's really trying to commit to what you're trying to do as a team and be nice and clear on how that looks. Then from there just really trying to make those adjustments as you go." When does that communication happen? "The two that are out there are the two that are out there, and then you might get a drink that comes out, and they might (sic), how's it going? Someone on the sideline might be curious. So you report back what you feel is happening. Then sometimes it is your team blueprint, where do we need to be? How do we get there? And doing your best to do it."

Three examples from previous white-ball World Cups come to mind. They read the conditions perfectly against India in Nagpur in 2016 and decided to go with three spinners on a surface drier than arid land. In 2015, they took down South Africa by working out the angles and staying ahead of the rain and opposition. Against India in 2019, they opted to bat first on a very overcast morning in Manchester.

More importantly, they are very, very good against teams they are expected to beat. They also tend to beat at least one team that's ranked above them at that point in time. When you combine both of those traits, what you get is a consistent outfit, a machine that doesn't suffer too many off days in a single event.

The key to that are well-defined roles, knowing what all 11 players are capable of doing and avoiding knee-jerk reactions. A simple example is Williamson's position in the team. Even if he's the skipper, there was still is a growing clamour to remove him. Yet, the team management has stuck with him. While there are merits to remove him he's not the quickest of starters in this format that well-defined role clarity means they know what they are getting from the No 3.

He alluded to that when talking about his innings against Ireland after being 30 off 23, he finished with 61 off 35 that helped his side reach 185. Considering Finn Allen had provided a fast start, was he tempted to send Glenn Phillips above him to keep the momentum? "I think it was just trying to make adjustments to the pitch and guys coming in and playing their role. Pitches vary a lot, so I think making those assessments when you're out there and reporting back so when guys come in. I thought Glenn played beautifully again to change a bit of momentum. I thought the partnerships throughout were good to get what was a very competitive total on that wicket."

It also helps that they cover all phase bowling. The seam and swing of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, the spin of Mitchell Santner, the leg-spin of Ish Sodhi and the heat of Lockie Ferguson. Williamson touched on Santner's effectiveness. The southpaw is never mentioned when talking about the premier spinners in the global game which is a shame considering his numbers. In fact, in this World Cup, he's the joint leading wicket-taker among spinners who began their campaign in the Super 12 stage (eight with Shadab Khan).

"Mitch has been a great player for us, being an all-rounder as well, but certainly a top class spinner and reads the game really well," Williamson said. "I think with his action he can see the batsman make adjustments and change what he's looking to do." In a microcosm, Santner embodies New Zealand. Consistently consistent, smart adjustments and expert reading of the game.

There is one small difference between New Zealand in cricket World Cups and Germany in football World Cups. Germany win an awful lot of titles while the Kiwis lose one of the last knock-out games.

Can they turn it around this time?

