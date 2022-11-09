Home Sport T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup PAK vs NZ: Fifties from Babar, Rizwan power Pakistan to final

A century stand between skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan laid the foundation for the emphatic win.

Published: 09th November 2022 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2022 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gestures with his bat after scoring a half century during the T20 World Cup cricket semifinal in Sydney, Nov. 9, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to enter the final of the ICC T20 World cup in Sydney on Wednesday. A century stand between skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan laid the foundation for the emphatic win.

Babar Azam, who has struggled for runs, was in fine touch on Wednesday, powering his way to a half-century before being dismissed by Kiwi pacer Trent Bout for 53(42b). Rizwan too brought up his half-century but fell to Bout in the 17th over for 57(43b). Mohammad Haris played a solid cameo of 30(26b) before falling to spinner Mitchell Santner in the penultimate over.

Shaan Masood (3 off 4 balls) and Iftikar Ahmed( 0 off 0 balls) were at the crease when Pakistan sealed their spot in the final with five balls to spare. They will face the winner of the second semifinal between India and England.
READ | We're about to see something very special from Babar in T20 semi-final: Hayden

Kiwis struggle to set target
All-rounder Darryl Mitchell and skipper Kane Williamson powered New Zealand to 152 for 4 in 20 overs in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday. Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first as his side struggled for runs through the course of their innings. 

Pakistan got off to a strong start after ace speedster Shaheen Afridi dismissed opening batter, Finn Allen for 4(3b), in the first over. Pressure mounted on the Kiwis as keeper-batsman Devon Conway was run out in the 6th over for 20(21b), while Glenn Phillips soon followed him after being dismissed for 6(8b).

Williamson and Daryl Mitchell continued to accelerate New Zealand's rebuild with a partnership of 68 runs of 50 balls. However, Shaheen Afridi struck again for Pakistan by removing a settled Williamson for 46(42b). Mitchell continued to carry the responsibility by finishing his innings not out on 53(35b) alongside Jimmy Neesham who stayed not out on 16(12b) taking the kiwis to 152. 

Both teams fielded unchanged playing XIs.

Teams: New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

(With inputs from PTI)

