Green replaces injured reserve keeper Inglis in Australia T20 squad 

Cameron Green who has played seven T20Is was named as a replacement after Josh Inglis was ruled out due to a right-hand injury which has required surgery.

Explosive all-rounder Cameron Green replaces injured reserve keeper Josh Inglis. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Explosive all-rounder Cameron Green on Thursday replaced injured reserve wicketkeeper-batter, Josh Inglis, in Australia's T20 squad.

The 27-year-old Inglis sustained an injury in a freak accident while playing golf when his six-iron snapped and cut his hand open at the New South Wales Club in La Perouse.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Cameron Green as a replacement for Josh Inglis in the Australia squad," ICC said in a statement.

Green, who has played seven T20Is was named as a replacement after Inglis was ruled out due to a right-hand injury which has required surgery.

A genuine allrounder who can bat at any position and bowl medium pace, Green was in red-hot form against New Zealand and India last month.

The 23-year-old had slammed two fifties at strike rates around 200 during his maiden T20 series in India.

He has played 7 T20Is, scoring 136 runs and taking five wickets.

There was no ligament damage to Inglis, but cuts to the palm of his hand ruled him out of the T20 showpiece.

"It's not looking good for Josh. We've got a bit of work to do and a bit of a problem to solve this morning around our backup keeper and also a backup batter," Head coach Andrew McDonald said.

"It's damage to the palm of the hand which is less than ideal, in his right hand where he'd be gripping the bat and if he had to keep, the ball would be impacting that area."

The reigning champions Australia will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener here on Saturday.

