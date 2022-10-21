Home Sport T20 World Cup

India squad for T20 World Cup for the Blind announced

The other participating countries are: Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

India squad B1. (Photo | Twitter, Cricket Association for the Blind in India)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Organisers of the third T20 World Cup for the Blind on Friday announced a 17-member India squad, and Yuvraj Singh as brand ambassador of the championship.

The World Cup would be held in India from December 6 to 17.

The other participating countries are: Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

I Ajay Kumar Reddy would lead the Indian team, while Venkateswara Rao Dunna (both from Andhra Pradesh) was named vice-captain.

The opening match will be played between defending champions India and Nepal at Faridabad on December 6.

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh said he was thrilled to become the brand ambassador, and urged everyone to support the initiative.

"I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually impaired cricketers for their passion for cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges," he said.

The World Cup is an initiative of the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, which has been organising this championship since 2012.

Samarthanam's sports wing, Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) is affiliated with World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBC).

Founder Managing Trustee of Samarthanam and CABI President Mahantesh G K told a press conference here the selection committee has chosen a 17-member Indian squad.

Chairman of CABI Selection Committee and CABI General Secretary E John David said the World Cup will see a total of 24 matches played across several cities of India, including Bengaluru, Kochi, Indore and Cuttack.

India had won the World Cup on two previous occasions held in 2012 and 2017.

India squad: Category of players (B1 - totally blind; B2 - partially blind - 2 to 3 metres of vision; B3 - partially sighted - 3 to 6 metres of vision) -- Lalit Meena-B1 (Rajasthan), Praveen Kumar Sharma-B1 (Haryana), Sujeet Munda-B1 (Jharkhand), Nilesh Yadav-B1 (Delhi), Sonu Golkar-B1 (Madhya Pradesh), Sovendu Mahata-B1 (West Bengal), I Ajay Kumar Reddy-B2 (Andhra Pradesh), Venkateswara Rao Dunna-B2 (Andhra Pradesh), Nakula Badanayak-B2 (Odisha), Irfan Diwan-B2 (Delhi), Lokesha-B2 (Karnataka), Tompaki Durga Rao-B3 (Andhra Pradesh), Sunil Ramesh-B3 (Karnataka), A Ravi-B3 (Andhra Pradesh), Prakash Jayaramaiah-B3 (Karnataka), Deepak Malik-B3 (Haryana) and Dhinagar G-B3 (Puducherry).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20 World Cup for the Blind Cricket Association for the Blind in India CABI Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp