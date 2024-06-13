T20 World Cup

'Surya has won my heart': Pak fan who sold tractor for tickets becomes Indian fan

A Pakistan fan who had sold his tractor to get a ticket worth 3,000 USD for the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, but could not get to witness his team winning the game, came out to cheer for India on June 12. Praising the Indian Team’s performance against the USA, the cricket fan went on to say “Tractor Ke Paise India Ne Vasool Karva Diye (India made the sale of my tractor worth it)." India defeated the USA by 7 wickets in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.