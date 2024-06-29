T20 World Cup final: India to bat first against South Africa

CHENNAI: India has won the toss and has opted to bat first against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup at the West Indies.

''We're going to bat first, it looks like a good pitch. We've played one game here, and the scores have been really good. Just about understanding individual roles, I know it's a big occasion but it's important to remain calm and play it like it's another international game against a good team. South Africa has played some good cricket but so have we. It's going to be a really good game between two quality teams. Different individuals have stepped up at different times and that's what we're looking forward to today as well. Same team,'' said Rohit Sharma after the toss.