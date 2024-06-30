T20 World Cup: Controversy brews over Suryakumar's catch

Suryakumar Yadav's boundary-line catch in the T20 World Cup finals against South Africa on Saturday has been hailed by fans, Indian team supporters and cricket lovers as one of the greatest.

Harleen Deol also has taken a similar catch for the Indian women's team sometime ago. But that cannot belittle Suryakumar's feat. However, a controversy has erupted over the crucial catch held on to by Suryakumar to dismiss David Miller in the T20 World Cup final.

Did he cross the boundary line while taking that catch?