Forza Azzurri: A new chapter in Italian cricket | Latest update from Mumbai

Italy’s rise in international cricket reaches a historic milestone as the Azzurri make their World Cup debut against Scotland at Eden Gardens. Once considered an outsider in the sport, Italy’s qualification marks a significant step in the game’s expansion beyond its traditional strongholds, placing the European nation on the global stage.

In this episode of Fours and Sixes, Gomesh S breaks down Italy’s journey to the World Cup, tracing the key performances, players, and turning points that shaped their qualification campaign. The episode also explores the state of cricket infrastructure back home, from grassroots programmes to domestic competitions that have helped nurture a competitive national side.

Looking ahead, the discussion focuses on what this moment means for Italian cricket. From sustaining momentum to investing in talent and facilities, the episode examines the challenges and opportunities facing Italy as they begin a new chapter in their cricketing story, with the World Cup offering both exposure and expectation.