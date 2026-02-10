ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan face must-win clash against South Africa

AHMEDABAD: With only two teams set to qualify for the Super Eight stage from each group, Afghanistan face a must-win situation when they take on an in-form South Africa in their Group D match of the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

South Africa are perched at the top of the table, head and shoulders above the rest, after their 57-run victory over minnows Canada bolstered their net run rate to 2.850 along with two points.

On the other hand, a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand saw Afghanistan slip to third with a net run rate of -1.162, which they will need to improve if they are to advance to the next round.

The competition in Group D is expected to intensify in the coming days, with Afghanistan remaining among the teams to beat in the tournament.

South Africa, runners-up in the last edition, and the resolute Kiwis are set to add further heat to the battle, making Group D one of the most closely contested in the first round.

Afghanistan rode on Gulbadin Naib’s 35-ball 63 and useful contributions from other batters to post a formidable 182 for six while batting first against New Zealand.

However, the Afghans were left to rue their decision to leave out Noor Ahmad, despite his experience of playing T20 cricket at Chepauk, in favour of fast bowlers who failed to execute their plans and bowled waywardly.

The Afghanistan fast bowlers collectively failed to apply pressure on the Kiwis and even skipper Rashid Khan had an off day, conceding 36 runs without a wicket in his four overs.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s 2/31 was the only bright spot for Afghanistan with the ball, as they look to make significant improvements when they move to the world’s biggest stadium.