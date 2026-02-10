ICC T20 World Cup: Netherlands keep Super 8 hopes alive with confident seven-wicket win over Namibia

NEW DELHI: Bas de Leede hit an assured 72 as the Netherlands kept their Super 8 hopes alive in the men’s T20 World Cup with a confident seven-wicket win against Namibia in their Group A match here on Tuesday, bouncing back from a painful defeat to Pakistan despite being in a strong position in that game.

The Netherlands produced a tidy, disciplined bowling performance to restrict Namibia to a modest 156 for 8 in the clash between the associate nations, despite a spirited middle-overs recovery from the African side.

This was Namibia’s first outing of the tournament, and it showed in patches. Short of match time in recent weeks, with their last T20I being a last-ball win over South Africa in October 2025, they took time to find their rhythm.

With the Indian team not involved, the stands were sparsely populated, but the cricket on display was of good quality.

Jan Frylinck (30) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) revived the Namibian innings with a steady 50-run stand after an early setback, while JJ Smit (22) provided some fireworks down the order. However, the late flourish did not come, and Namibia settled for a modest total on a sporty wicket.

Bas de Leede, who remained unbeaten, and Colin Ackermann (32) did the bulk of the scoring after opener Michael Levitt (28) provided a quick start as the Netherlands overhauled the target without fuss.

The Netherlands next play the USA in Chennai on Friday, while Namibia face a tough test against hosts India at the same venue on Thursday.