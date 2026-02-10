Sharafu, Waseem help UAE post highest T20 World Cup total against NZ

CHENNAI: Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem laid a solid platform for the UAE with a 107-run stand off 77 balls before New Zealand put the brakes on the scoring to limit the opposition to 173 for six in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

However, the UAE still managed to post their highest total in tournament history due to the gutsy efforts of Waseem (66 not out off 45) and Sharafu (55 off 4) at the top of the order.

Waseem and and Sharafu were able to get boundaries regularly in the powerplay despite Aryansh Sharma (8) falling to Jacob Duffy off a short ball in the second over.

Waseem was more aggressive than Sharafu in their partnership, employing a ramp off Duffy for a six before coming down the track to Rachin Ravindra for a straight six.

Sharafu at the other end got to his fifty with a slog off a slower ball from Matt Henry towards the cow corner.