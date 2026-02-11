T20 World Cup

Australia opt to bat against Ireland, Marsh out with groin injury

Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia's opening fixture after sustaining a groin injury.
Australia stand-in captain Travis Head and Ireland captain Paul Stirling during the toss.
Australia stand-in captain Travis Head and Ireland captain Paul Stirling during the toss.
COLOMBO: Australia stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Ireland, on the other hand, are unchanged.

Teams: Australia: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.

