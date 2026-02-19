T20 World Cup 2026 | NZ vs UAE: Record 10-Wicket Win! Seifert & Allen Create History

New Zealand national cricket team delivered a historic performance with a commanding 10-wicket victory over the United Arab Emirates national cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Chasing a competitive target of 174, New Zealand produced one of the most clinical batting displays ever seen in the tournament. The emphatic win not only highlighted their batting depth but also reinforced their reputation as one of the most consistent sides in world cricket.

Opening batters Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were simply unstoppable at the crease. Seifert smashed 89 runs while Allen powered his way to an unbeaten 84, as the duo dismantled the UAE bowling attack with fearless stroke play. Their extraordinary partnership set a new benchmark for opening stands in high-pressure chases.

The pair chased down the 174-run target in just 15 overs, sealing one of the fastest 10-wicket victories in T20 World Cup history. Their record-breaking stand showcased precision, aggression, and composure, leaving fans and critics in awe of New Zealand’s dominant display.