ICC T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against England 

While England are atop the standings in Group 1 with three wins from as many games, Sri Lanka are placed fourth with just two points from three matches.

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara (L) and Wanindu Hasaranga. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SHARJAH: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl against England in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Both Sri Lanka and England have named unchanged playing XIs from their last match.

The Teams | England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

